- NASDAQ:TLRY fell by 4.55% during Thursday’s trading session.
- The MORE Act is officially put to a floor vote during Friday’s session.
- Tilray is on track to outperform with or without US legalization.
NASDAQ:TLRY dropped again on Thursday as the cannabis industry remains in flux ahead of a crucial House vote. Shares of TLRY dropped by a further 4.55% and closed the trading day at $7.77. The final trading session of March brought with it the same bearish sentiment that has plagued the markets for most of 2022. All three major indices closed the session lower as the US markets suffered the worst quarter since 2019. The Dow Jones dropped by 550 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ fell by 1.57% and 1.54% respectively during the session.
The House Rules Committee officially forwarded the MORE Act for a House floor vote during Friday’s session. The motion received praise from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she stated that it is in the public’s interest one way or another. The MORE Act has seen some opposition from Republicans, but the remaining amendments were rejected on Thursday and it was pushed to a vote on Friday. The outcome of the vote is still only the first step towards federal legalization as it still needs to pass through the Senate at a later date.
TILRAY stock forecast
While US federal legalization would be a bonus for Tilray the company is still making headway in its global expansion. Tilray has been making progress expanding into the European Union, particularly in markets like Poland, Germany, and soon Australia. The rapid pace of growth coincides with many markets around the world easing restrictions on cannabis and its products. Tilray’s CEO announced in August that the company is on pace for $4 billion in revenue by 2024 and federal legalization would only help them reach this level faster.
