Time running out for solution in Brexit trade talks

The Independent has reported that the two sides remain far apart and time is running out to bridge the gap.
The article explained that the ''UK and EU negotiators have met in Brussels over the past week to try and resolve major differences that have erupted over trade rules for Northern Ireland The talks move to London on Tuesday, and Britain says, substantial gaps on the fundamental issues remain.''
The article went on to say that ''the EU accuses Britain of trying to renegotiate a legally binding agreement that it signed less than a year ago; some officials say it shows the U.K. government can't be trusted.''
However, it was also explained that the bloc has, however, agreed to make changes to the deal, offering to reduce checks on food, plants and animals entering Northern Ireland by as much as 80% and to cut paperwork for transport companies in half.
Sterling investors will be pleased to know that Britain has welcomed those proposals, however, there remains the critical element left to be negotiated. The UK also is demanding that the EU's top court be stripped of its role resolving any disputes over the agreement and replaced with independent arbitration — an idea the bloc flatly rejects, as the article explained.
Trade war, a risk for GBP
The article reported that the ''chief negotiators Maros Sefcovic of the EU and David Frost for Britain are due to meet in London at the end of next week to assess the talks' progress. Britain on Saturday repeated a threat to trigger an emergency break clause that lets either side suspend the agreement in extreme circumstances if there is no breakthrough soon. That would bring legal action from the EU, and potentially economic sanctions that could spiral into a trade war.''
It has been regarded as more of a risk to the pound than the euro, although both sides stand to lose a great deal in such a scenario. ''Concerns about the UK’s growth outlook were highlighted last week by the IMF, which warned that the Covid crisis risks bringing more longer-lasting damage to the UK economy than any other country in the G7,'' analysts at Rabobank highlighted.
''Any such battle is likely to hurt the economy of the U.K. more than the much bigger EU,'' The Independent's article stated also.
''Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney also warned that talks couldn't go on forever, and urged Britain on Friday to respond to the EU's willingness to compromise.''
"I think the EU has shown a real appetite for compromise, and they have consciously avoided creating tension," he said. "I can't say the same in terms of the British government's approach."I don't think it will be the case forever, that the EU will be in compromise and solutions mode."
Market implications
While this is room to play out prior to traders reacting to sentiment, the markets are more aligned to what is happening between the central banks.
The Bank of England could proceed with an interest rate hike at the upcoming meetings or hold fire, given concerns around economic growth. However, the markets are pricing a chunky 34 cumulative bps in rate hikes rise from the BoE by year-end.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed
Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse
Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.