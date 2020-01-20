Tilray (TLRY) Stock Price: Three reasons for the surge, still a long way to the highs

Significant management changes have boosted share prices.

Bank of America began covering the stock, joining others

After hitting all-time lows, bargain-seekers have jumped in.

Tilray (TLRY) has jumped over 30% in the past week. While other weed companies have also been gaining ground, there are three main reasons behind Tilray's increase:

1) New senior managers: Jon Levin, a senior manager at Revlon has joined as Chief Operating Officer at Tilray. He was joined by Michael Krueck, who previously worked at Molson Coors and other companies, before assuming the role of Chief Financial officer. The latter may boost the firm's beverage operations – a field that pot companies are growingly venturing into. TLRY is collaborating with Anheuser-Busch Inbev, a rival of Coors.

2) Coverage: Equities research analysts at Bank of America have begun covering Tilray. While BofA's initial recommendation is an unimpressive "neutral," the mere mention by the banking behemoth sent the stock price higher.

3) Found its bottom?: Shares hit an all-time low of $15.01 last week – around 90% below the peak in late 2018. Bargain seekers may have jumped on the wagon – similar to their buying of Aurora stocks. As long the company is expanding its activities, there probably is some price at which it becomes too cheap.

TLRY Stock Price: Tilray Inc.

A broader look at Tilray's stock reveals a gloomier picture. TLR debuted on the NASDAQ stock exchange in July 2018 and traded around $30 for some time. A 50% increase would be needed to recover the initial post-IPO levels.

When Canada's legalization of marijuana came into effect in October 2018, the Nanaimo, British Colombia firm was one of the stock market's darlings, and it peaked at around $140. While the hazy days of that autumn were followed by a quick downfall, Tilray Inc.'s stock price was near $90 just one year ago.