“Though consumer confidence and CEO sentiment are weak, consumer behavior has not changed. Households’ cash and money market deposits, estimated at about $2.3 trillion, could cushion balance sheets and consumption. In addition, corporate capital-spending intentions have remained strong, durable goods orders have continued to beat expectations, and housing-sector activity levels are nowhere near recessionary. Such economic resilience would likely suggest the Fed’s current hawkish path can continue.”

“Currently inflation is 8.6%, per the consumer price index, and 5.2%, per the Fed’s preferred personal consumption expenditures gauge. At this pace, we would need to see genuine damage to the labor market before the Fed would change course. And, as evidenced by June’s job report, the market remains robust.”

Granted, supply chains may be clearing, and energy prices are dropping. But this is partly the result of short-term fixes, such as added supply from strategic oil reserves, which could be offset quickly. In addition, even if energy-related inflation does cool, overall US inflation may be slower to fall given that a significant portion of it is linked to the fast-recovering services sector, where prices for items like rent and medical services may remain stubbornly high.”

After markets suffered their worst first-half-year performance in decades, stocks have bounced on hopes the Fed may ease up on monetary tightening. See three reasons why this could be wishful thinking, according to economists at Morgan Stanley.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.