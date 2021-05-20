Three market implications of ECB’s Financial Stability Review – MUFG

The timing of the release of the ECB’s Financial Stability Review yesterday was apt – coming on a day when Bitcoin fell a further 30% intra-day. Apt timing because the European Central Bank (ECB) warned of “remarkable exuberance” in the financial markets and a “clustering of risks in some sectors and countries”. So what might this mean for the markets ahead? Derek Halpenny, Head of Research, Global Markets EMEA & International Securities at MUFG Bank, lays out three possible consequences.
Financial Stability Review reinforces risk-off
“If there are concerns over exuberance in the markets, it is logical for the markets to then assume the prospects of a slowdown in PEPP purchases when the quarterly reassessment takes place at the June meeting are greater. The current rise in yields across debt markets is in anticipation of a slowdown in the pace of PEPP purchases being the outcome of the reassessment and the Financial Stability Review in our view will only reinforce those building expectations.”
“Bloomberg reported last week that banks in the eurozone are lobbying the ECB to extend the exclusion of bank deposits held at the ECB from leverage ratio calculations. The Fed has already allowed its temporary leverage relief ratio measures to expire and following the concerns expressed in the Financial Stability Review, the ECB looks like it will follow. This factor would not have euro implications like a slowdown of PEPP purchases but would reinforce the perception of greater focus on attention turning to excessively loose financial market conditions, which indirectly would be more EUR supportive.”
“Financial market exuberance as viewed by the ECB, if sustained, could play into the conclusions of the ECB’s monetary policy review. It could lean the ECB more toward a more cautious change in strategy. At a minimum, the ECB is likely to remove the symmetric bias to the downside in the current price stability definition – ‘close to, but below 2.0%’. We doubt that will impress the markets but the ECB may view an average inflation targeting regime as more risky at a time when inflation concerns are rising. A more cautious conclusion to the monetary policy review would add to EUR support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
Gold looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy