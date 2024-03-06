The United States officials said that three seafarers had been killed and at least four others were in critical condition in a Houthi missile attack on a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden. The US military statement added that the missile hit caused significant damage to the ship.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near 103.34, down 0.02% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with two-week high after mixed Australian Trade Balance data
The AUD/USD pair sticks to modest intraday gains near a two-week top and reacts little to the Australian macro data, showing that the trade surplus widened to A$ 11.027 billion in January from A$ 10.959 billion in the previous month.
EUR/USD climbs into five-week high after Fed's Powell affirms hopeful inflation outlook
EUR/USD tested into its highest bids since late January, briefly crossing 1.0900 to tap 1.0915 before settling back slightly but still well into the green for Wednesday. The pair is on pace to close in the green for a fourth consecutive trading day, rising nearly 2% from the last swing low.
Gold price stays near $2,150 on falling US yields, Fed Powell’s comments
Gold rallied for the fifth straight day and reached an all-time high at $2,152.24 during the North American session amid US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.
BNB price rises 10% despite Binance Exchange’s international regulatory troubles
Binance Coin price continues to show resolve even as the network continues to suffer regulatory headwinds. The token is moving along with the prevailing sentiment in the market, with prospects for more gains even as altcoins continue to wake up.
Chair Powell: Status quo
Wall Street mirrored the positive momentum in global equities, with major U.S. stock indexes registering gains. The U.S. Treasury yield also dipped to a one-month low following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, which reassured investors regarding the trajectory of interest rates amidst lingering inflation concerns.