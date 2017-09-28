Theresa May’s speech Live – Bank of England: Independence, 20 Years On

Theresa May’s speech Live – Bank of England: Independence, 20 Years OnBy Pablo Piovano
UK’s PM Theresa May will speak at today’s event at the Bank of England.
May is expected to insist on the pros of an open and an innovative economy, as long as it remains properly regulated and reformed. Her comments should oppose to those made by Labour leader Jeremy Corbin earlier in the week, who favoured a bigger presence of the state regarding markets.
About Theresa May
Theresa May is a British politician who has served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2016.
