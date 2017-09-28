Theresa May’s speech: It's up to Govt to mitigate side effects of BOE low interest rates

Theresa May’s speech: It's up to Govt to mitigate side effects of BOE low interest ratesBy Dhwani Mehta
Following are the additional comments from the UK PM Theresa May, as she continues to speak live at the BOE anniversary conference – 20 years on:
On BOE low interest rates - actions taken to solve one problem can create others
Govt needs to look to see if it should mitigate side-effect of low interest rates on savers
Boeing position on bombardier undermines our relationship, is not what we would expect from a long term partner
Will keep stressing importance of Bombardier to N Ireland
Elements of protectionism are creeping in around the world
Brexit implementation period will be time limited
Not in EUs interest to see European financial markets fragment
