Theresa May's speech at Florence - Brexit

UK’s PM Theresa May will speak at Florence on Friday. It will be her first speak on Brexit since January. The speech comes amidst complicated negotiations over the Brexit-bill and the role of EU courts. Recent rumours cited the likeliness that the UK could be prepared to pay €20 billion during the next two years, although further details appear to have to wait until tomorrow.

Other topics likely to be part of May’s speech should be centered on trade deals and whether the UK should keep contributing to EU budgets in the upcoming years. It is worth recalling that another round of Brexit talks is scheduled for September 25, while the country is due to leave the euro zone in March 2019.

