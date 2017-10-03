Theresa May could trigger Article 50 as early as Tuesday - Standard

According to a report published by Standard News UK, Theresa May could trigger Article 50 to start Brexit divorce talks in the House of Commons on March 14, where she is scheduled to make a statement. A source said that there are a lot of stars that need to become aligned - but if the opportunity is there, she will not delay. Furthermore, the next window of opportunity will not come until March 27, which some advisers feel is dangerously close to her deadline of the end of the month.