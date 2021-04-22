The pound has strengthened against the dollar since the beginning of April but has been a bit more stable against the euro. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, there is more scope for sterling to rise against the euro than the dollar.
There probably isn’t much scope for sterling to strengthen further against the dollar
“After appreciating sharply against the dollar in the past two weeks, we doubt there is much scope for sterling to rise much further against the dollar given the dollar is already in line with our forecast for relative yields in the US and UK. But the more positive economic outlook this year for the UK compared to the eurozone means that it could rise against the euro.”
“The rapid vaccine rollout in the UK and the lifting of restrictions, in contrast with the euro-zone where the rollout has been much slower and restrictions are being extended, may help to boost the pound to €1.22 by the end of 2021. But as the economic recovery in the eurozone eventually catches up, that may contribute to a fall in sterling against the euro to €1.17 by the end of 2023.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20 as tension mounts towards the ECB. The bullish BOC teases hawks in Frankfurt even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
XAU/USD holds steady near $1,790 level, bullish potential intact
Gold consolidated its recent strong gains to the $1,800 neighbourhood, or near two-month tops. Fresh COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD support prospects for additional gains.
Dogecoin loses momentum, but upswing could still evolve
Dogecoin price crashes 35% after the hyped “dogeday420” fails to gather steam. Despite losing its upswing momentum, the meme coin could still surge if it bounces off the immediate demand. On-chain metrics point to a grim outlook for DOGE.
NIO Stock News and Forecast: NIO shares jump on Earth Day, amid global recovery
NIO shares outperforming sector leader Tesla. NIO still needs to break above moving average resistance. The EV maker shows a triangle formation, awaits a breakout for further direction.