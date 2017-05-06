There is ‘no smoking gun’ yet in Russia probe – Top Democrat

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, a top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, while talking to CNN said, “there’s a lot of smoke, but we have no smoking gun” in Russia probe.

Key events to watch out for this week –

On Wednesday, the director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, and the director of the National Security Agency, Adm. Mike Rogers, will testify before Warner’s committee

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey will make an appearance on Thursday