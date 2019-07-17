There is no need for rate cuts in Canada at this point - NBF

Analysts at NBF point out that the average of the three core measures stands in line with the mid-point target of the Bank of Canada at 2.0% on an annual basis.

Key quotes

"Headline CPI declined in June as gasoline prices dropped a massive 8.0%, the sharpest pullback on record for that month. That said, other categories also contributed to June’s weakness as shown by CPI excluding food & energy rising a modest 0.08%, following a 0.31% surge in May."

"However, it is worth noting that the recent momentum is much stronger. Our in-house replications of CPI-Trim and CPI-median rose over the past 6 months at 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively."

"This is the strongest pace for the first six months of the year since 2008."