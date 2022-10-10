Strong data supports the status quo. Therefore, economists at Commerzbank expect the US dollar to remain strong as the Federal Reserve is set to retain a hawkish stance.
Nothing to stop dollar-strength
“The market is therefore now expecting that the Fed will hike its rates significantly over the coming months and will then keep them at these levels for a longer period.”
“The US economy and/or US inflation would probably have to weaken significantly over a short period of time for the Fed to sound less hawkish, a development that seems rather unlikely. That means there is little to prevent dollar strength at present.”
