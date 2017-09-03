There is a danger of national borders returning around the world - German FinMin Schaeuble

There is a danger of national borders returning around the world - German FinMin SchaeubleBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Speaking in Berlin, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that there is a danger of national borders returning around the world and a retreat from a more open world.
More headlines (via Reuters)
- The federal government has set up policies of sustainability that mean there will be no new debt in the next legislative period
- The question of whether the process of closing international tax loop holes is one of the greatest unresolved questions of the day