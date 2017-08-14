Theme of the week: Risk-on, risk-off - ING

Theme of the week: Risk-on, risk-off - INGBy Eren Sengezer
"Rising geopolitical tensions last week may well have given investors a wake-up call when it comes to the fragile nature of 'global recovery' trades," argues Viraj Patel, Foreign Exchange Strategist at ING, said.
Key quotes:
"Rising geopolitical tensions last week may well have given investors a wake-up call when it comes to the fragile nature of 'global recovery' trades. Tail risks such as geopolitics, protectionism and the unwind of easy central bank money all provide valid reasons to remain cautious in chasing risk. This is especially true given that not all the foundations to what many have dubbed a 'synchronised' global recovery are actually in place; missing global inflation - and uncertainty over near-term growth in US and China - means that there are two-way risks to global growth."
"As investors countdown to Jackson Hole, the Fed and ECB minutes this week may shed light on the proximity of global tightening. It has been a strange environment to see markets relatively calm despite two of the world's biggest central banks both on the verge of making significant changes to their respective balance sheet policies. With global tightening around the corner, one would have expected carry trades to come under some pressure. We still think that August may be the month in which the 'penny (or cent) will drop' and see the dollar bloc currencies as being particularly vulnerable."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.