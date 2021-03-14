The Watchlist: NZD/USD and EUR/JPY in focus for the open

- EUR/JPY bears are lurking looking for a break of hourly support to target old daily resistance.
- NZD/USD is ripening for a downside daily extension.
It is going to b a busy week ahead with both the FOMC and Bank of Japan as well as key data such as US Retail Sales on the radar.
Meanwhile, from a technical standpoint, the following illustrates the current pairs under the spotlight for the open and week ahead.
NZD/USD weekly chart
The weekly chart is bearish according to the strong rejection candle.
NZD/USD daily chart
The daily bearish engulfing has led to the pair dropping and correcting to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level which is significant enough to ow expect a downside continuation to test deeper into the demand zone.
Traders will be on the lookout for bearish conditions on the 4-hour time frame for a swing trading opportunity.
EUR/JPY monthly chart
Meanwhile, the euro cross is meeting resistance and could be due for a correction following a series of consecutive monthly higher closes.
EUR/JPY daily chart
From a daily perspective, the 61.8% Fibo is noted.
EUR/JPY hourly
However, there is hourly support that the bears will need to conquer first.
EUR/USD: Yields likely to keep rising and backing the dollar
The EUR/USD pair finished the week with modest gains in the 1.1950 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased heading into the weekend, despite US Treasury yields reached fresh one-year highs. EUR/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, has a limited bullish scope.
GBP/USD: UK data hints trouble for pound
The GBP/USD pair settled around 1.3920 on Friday, down for the day but up for the week. GBP/USD bearish potential increased after a series of dismal macroeconomic readings. GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, could accelerate south once below 1.3865.
Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment
The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.
Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance
The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.