The vote could happen as early as Thursday or as late as Monday - RTRS

The vote could happen as early as Thursday or as late as Monday - RTRSBy Eren Sengezer
House Rules Committee Chairman Pete Sessions said the vote could happen as early as Thursday or as late as Monday, according to a recent report by Reuters.
Key highlights
- The House vote had been expected by about 7 p.m. (2300 GMT). But by midnight on Wednesday, lawmakers had not yet settled on the timing as conservative and moderate Republicans split on whether there should be additional changes to the proposal
- The normally well-scripted House, which runs on tight rules that lay out the duration of debates on legislation and approximate times for votes, was anything but scripted on Thursday
- The Rules Committee had not yet set the parameters of the debate, including any amendments that would be allowed
- Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady: I don't know the timing on this but I know we are getting very close
- Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady: I know we still have work to do to make sure members' concerns are heard