The USD/CAD retracement continues and 1,3666 is the resistance to watch

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/CAD has been in a downtrend for a while and the price has retraced this week.
  • Despite the retracement the price has fallen again 0.29% on Friday.

USD/CAD 1-hour chart

USD/CAD has pushed higher over the last few session and trades 1.28% higher on the week but on Friday the pair has met some resistance. The chart below shows the extent of the move higher after the strong downtrend over the last few weeks due to the strength in oil and the firm risk sentiment that has now reversed. 

Looking at the chart below the pair moved from a low of 1.3309 to a high of 1.3666 overnight. During Friday's session, the price has now moved back toward the 55 Exponential Moving Average and found some support. 

If the trend is to continue lower a break of the red trendline could be a good signal on the short side. In the way would be the 200 Simple Moving Average, 55 Exponential Moving Average and 1.3482 support area. 

The MACD is showing the signal lines are above the price which could indicate the move higher will continue and the histogram looks like it's on its way to turning green too. The Relative Strength Index indicator is above the 50 line and still has lots of room to the upside. 

USD/CAD retracement

Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3591
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.3629
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3713
Daily SMA50 1.3911
Daily SMA100 1.3756
Daily SMA200 1.3467
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3632
Previous Daily Low 1.3398
Previous Weekly High 1.3802
Previous Weekly Low 1.3392
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3543
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3487
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3474
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3319
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.324
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3708
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3787
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3942

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.13 as the mood sours

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.13 as the mood sours

EUR/USD is trading below 1.13,l as the market mood sours again. Fears of a second US coronavirus wave and Fed pessimism still loom. US consumer sentiment marginally beat with 78.9 points.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.25 amid growing concerns

GBP/USD falls below 1.25 amid growing concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, as markets resume their sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto scary movie on the panel

Crypto scary movie on the panel

At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.

Read more

Gold: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs

Gold: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs

Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday. The uptick reinforced the $1722-20 pivotal support and assisted the commodity to reverse the previous day's modest losses. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a solid rebound in the global equity markets.

Gold News

WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00

WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00

WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures