USD/CAD consolidates in a range above 1.3300 as traders keenly await FOMC decision

- USD/CAD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow band on Wednesday.
- Bets for an imminent Fed rate hike pause weigh on the USD and act as a headwind for the major.
- A softer risk tone lends support to the safe-haven buck and the pair ahead of the FOMC decision.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight late rebound from the 1.3285 region, or a three-month low and remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 1.3300 mark as traders keenly await the outcome of the high-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting before placing fresh directional bets.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its decision later today and is widely expected to skip raising interest rates, bolstered by the below-consensus reading of the US consumer inflation. In fact, the US Labor Department reported on Tuesday that the headline CPI barely rose in May and the yearly rate decelerated from 4.9% to 4.0% - the smallest increase since March 2021. This, in turn, fails to assist the US Dollar (USD) to register any meaningful recovery from over a three-week low touched the previous day and acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.
The year-on-year inflation rate, meanwhile, is still twice the Fed's 2% target and supports prospects for further policy tightening by the US central bank. It is worth recalling that the markets have been pricing in a greater chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the July FOMC meeting. Hence, the main focus will also be Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting presser, which will be closely scrutinized for clues about the future rate hike path. This will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, investors' anxiety is evident from a generally softer tone around the equity market, which could offer some support to the safe-haven Greenback. Apart from this, a modest downtick in Crude Oil prices might undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and contribute to limiting the downside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being. Worries that a global economic slowdown, particularly in China, will dent fuel demand fail to assist Crude Oil prices to capitalize on the overnight strong move up for the first day in the previous five.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3315
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3478
|Daily SMA50
|1.3484
|Daily SMA100
|1.3515
|Daily SMA200
|1.3516
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3379
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3286
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3462
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3313
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3277
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3235
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3184
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3462
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
