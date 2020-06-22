The USD/CAD consolidation might end if 1.3513 is broken to the downside

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/CAD is over half a percent lower on Monday as dollar weakness sets in.
  • The pair has been in a sideways consolidation mode for a while and now things might change.

USD/CAD 1-hour chart

USD/CAD has been in a consolidation pattern since 15th June. On Monday some bearish pressure has set in and the price looks like it could hit the consolidation floor of 1.3513. There have been lots of analyst forecasts looking for USD/CAD to move higher as the price sold off extensively between 19th March (1.4668) to 10th June (1.3314).

Looking closer at the technicals, the price has just shot through the 1-hour 200 period Simple Moving Average to the downside. This means now the 55 and 200 have been broken recently. Both indicators on the chart are also looking bearish too, the Relative Strength Index is nearly at the oversold zone. The MACD histogram is in the red and the signal lines are also below the mid-zone. 

The next psychological support for the pair lies at 1.35 and at the moment the price is around 32 pips away from that level but if the bearishness is to continue and that support breaks then the main low on the chart of 1.3315 could be the longerterm target.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3538
Today Daily Change -0.0070
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 1.3608
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3596
Daily SMA50 1.3856
Daily SMA100 1.378
Daily SMA200 1.3479
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3617
Previous Daily Low 1.3547
Previous Weekly High 1.3686
Previous Weekly Low 1.3505
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3591
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3574
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3564
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3521
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3495
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3634
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3661
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3704

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

