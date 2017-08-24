The US treasury yield curve flattens to 2-month low

The US treasury yield curve flattens to 2-month lowBy Omkar Godbole
The curve or the difference between the US 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year Treasury yield fell to 85.8 basis points [bps], the lowest level since June 27.
The flattening of the treasury yield curve is bearish for the US dollar and vice versa, although it must be noted that the long-end of the yield curve, i.e. the 10-year Treasury note is usually the biggest recipient of the safe haven demand. Thus, geopolitical tensions/stock market shake also yield a flatter yield curve.
The focus today is on Yellen speech. Any word suggesting the quicker pace of the balance sheet runoff could yield a steeper yield curve.
