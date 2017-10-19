The US dollar index is down 0.2% as Wall Street corrects - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap.

Key Quotes:

"Global market sentiment: A more defensive session overnight saw US equities pulling back from record highs, and US bond yields and the US dollar fall slightly. The NZD fell after the new government was announced.

Interest rates: US 10yr treasury yields fell from 2.34% to 2.30% but later rebounded to 2.33%, and 2yr yields fell from 1.56% to 1.53% before rebounding to 1.55%. Fed fund futures yields slipped, now pricing the chance of a December rate hike at 87%.

Currencies: The US dollar index is down 0.2% on the day. EUR rose from 1.1800 to 1.1858. USD/JPY fell from 113.13 to 112.30. AUD rose further to 0.7884, partly helped by solid labour data. NZD was the clear underperformer, falling from 0.7170 to around 0.7100 before the announcement of the new government, and then falling further to 0.7012 in response to the Labour party win. AUD/NZD had big day, boosted by both the AU and NZ events, from 1.0960 to 1.1225.

Economic Wrap

US jobless claims fell to a 44-year low, to 222k (vs 240k expected)., with little impact from Hurricane Nate or the Californian fires. The Philadelphia Fed’s business survey rose from 23.8 to 27.9 (vs 22.0 expected). Rebuild activity is seen as supportive.

NZ’s Government was announced: NZ First will join the Labour Party, with support from the Green Party. Details regarding ministerial positions and policies are expected to be revealed in due course."