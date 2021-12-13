The truth about stop hunting of the breakout trading entry [Video]

In this trade review of Asana (ASAN), you will find out one of the common problems in trading — after getting stopped out, the stock still continued to trend higher. If you tend to experience this issue quite often, you will need to find out the truth about stop hunting especially when trading the breakout entry in order to improve your trade management to maximize the profit.

Once you understand the rationale behind, you are unlikely to get stopped out again. This video is extracted from my Weekly Live session on 31 Oct 2021. Watch the video below: