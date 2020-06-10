The S&P 500 pushes higher in an immediate reaction to the FOMC statement

- The Fed leaves rates unchanged as expected.
- The median dot plot suggest none of the Fed members sees any changes through to the end of 2022.
S&P500 1-hour chart
The 1-hour chart shows that the price has pushed through the 55 period Exponential Moving Average to the upside after the FOMC members suggested they will not move on rates through to the end of 2022. There had been some outside calls that towards the end of 2022 some of the Fed officials might predict enough of a recovery to make a small move higher in rates.
The key level to watch now is the high of 3,233.25 as if it breaks it will indicate a trend continuation and some more potential that the S&P 500 could hit the pre coronavirus highs like the Nasdaq index.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3200
|Today Daily Change
|-7.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|3207.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3020.66
|Daily SMA50
|2884.81
|Daily SMA100
|2943.2
|Daily SMA200
|3018.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3232.25
|Previous Daily Low
|3192
|Previous Weekly High
|3212
|Previous Weekly Low
|3024.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3069.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|2768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3207.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3216.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3188.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3170.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3148.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3250.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3269.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Powell supports the economy, downs the dollar
The Federal Reserve has left its rates unchanged and painted a relatively downbeat picture of the economic situation. The bank commits to continue bond-buying and is pleased with better financial conditions. Chairman Powell is addressing the press. Live.
EUR/USD surges above 1.14 after the Fed pledges support
EUR/USD is trading above 1.14 after the Fed pledged to continue QE and leave rates unchanged through 2022. The bank painted a gloomy picture of the economy, but an unemployment rate of under 10% by year-end.
GBP/USD rises above 1.28 after the Fed support
GBP/USD jumps above 1.28 after the Federal Reserve committed to supporting the economy via QE and forward guidance. UK PM Johnson announced measures to loosen the lockdown while Chief EU Negotiator blamed Britain for deadlocked Brexit talks.
XAU/USD is back in the middle of some key levels ahead of FOMC
Gold has been in a firm consolidation mode since 14th April and the zone is between USD 1661.18 and 1765.38 per troy ounce. The market has now stalled at the mean value area of the current consolidation period marked by the red rectangle.
WTI: Heavy around $38 amid US inventories build, risk-off, eyes on EIA
WTI (July futures on Nymex) has bounced-off the daily low of 37.78 but is not out of the woods yet heading into the US Crude Stocks Change data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.