The S&P 500 looks positive at the start of the week but the bulls need to take out 3155.75

- The S&P 500 trades over 1% higher at the start of the week.
- The retail sector is performing well as GAP trades well.
S&P 500 1-hour chart
After a mixed week last week, the S&P 500 has started the week on a positive note. The index has pushed 11.72 (0.38%) so far in cash trade since the open, futures are trading 1.26% to the good. Looking at the technical chart below, The price bounced once again off the blue trendline which is close to the 3074.75 support level.
The price is currently wrestling with the 200 Simple Moving Average and despite printing above it, there still seems to be some sellers around. If we are looking at the price waves the market did print a wave low last week on Friday. There has also been a lower high making a bearish pattern. Having said this on the higher timeframes the S&P is still in a firm uptrend. Today could be a positive signal if the resistance levels on the chart are broken.
Both the indicators are looking positive as the MACD histogram is green and the Relative Strength Index is above 50 again. The MACD signal lines are close to crossing over to the upside too back in line with the indicator on the higher timeframes. Today could be the day the intraday price action matches up with the higher timeframes and the trend resumes.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3101.25
|Today Daily Change
|32.00
|Today Daily Change %
|1.04
|Today daily open
|3069.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3092.84
|Daily SMA50
|2956.92
|Daily SMA100
|2927.99
|Daily SMA200
|3023.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3155.75
|Previous Daily Low
|3068.5
|Previous Weekly High
|3167.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|2936.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3069.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|2768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3101.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3122.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3039.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3010.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2952.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3127.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3185.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3214.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
