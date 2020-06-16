  • Indices move higher but pulled away from session highs after sentiment turned slightly.
  • Its been a good session all round in the equity markets as Asia, Europe and the US closed higher.

Fundamental news

Equities are trading higher after fresh support was announced by the Bank of Japan and the Fed yesterday. There was also some good news on the coronavirus front as results of the steroid Dexamethasone drug in Covid-19 patients showed it reduces deaths by up to one third in hospitalised patients with severe disease. 

On the negative side, Texas coronavirus cases rose 2.9% above the 7-day average. Florida is also struggling as the case count there moved 3.6% higher vs the 7 day average of 2.5%. New York, however, has improved with a 0.2% rise. 

On the macro front, China and India have also been at odds with each other with some conflict at the border. Indian officials also confirmed 20 soldiers died during the fracas.

At the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.63% to 26383.09 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 9916.55. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.59% to 3134.59.

In terms of data, U.S. retail sales surged 17.7% in May, after falling 14.7% in April. However, analysts were expecting an 8% increase.

S&P 500 4-hour chart

The chart below shows the trendline break and retest on the 4-hour chart. Tomorrow will be very interesting as on a technical level the price could move lower but sentiment still remains firm. The psychological 3000 level is still important and if there is a sell-off it should be watched carefully. 

On the downside, a lower low lower high would be created if 2963.50 is broken. This could be a technical signal for a trend change along with the trendline break. Elsewhere, the 55 and 200 moving averages are also underneath the price. They both could be potential support zones if any bearishness kicks in.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

Additional levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3114.25
Today Daily Change 37.50
Today Daily Change % 1.22
Today daily open 3076.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3061.61
Daily SMA50 2928.19
Daily SMA100 2934.54
Daily SMA200 3020.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3079.75
Previous Daily Low 2936.5
Previous Weekly High 3233.25
Previous Weekly Low 2984.5
Previous Monthly High 3069.5
Previous Monthly Low 2768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3025.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2991.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 2982.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 2887.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 2839
Daily Pivot Point R1 3125.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 3174.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 3268.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

