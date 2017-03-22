The SNB will remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary - SNB quarterly bulletin

The SNB will remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary - SNB quarterly bulletinBy Eren Sengezer
Key highlights from the Swiss National Bank's quarterly bulletin:
- The SNB will remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary while taking the overall currency situation into consideration
- The SNB’s expansionary monetary policy is aimed at stabilizing price developments and supporting economic activity
- The Swiss franc is still significantly overvalued
- The negative interest rate and the SNB’s willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market are intended to make Swiss franc investments less attractive, thereby easing pressure on the currency
- The global economy expanded in line with expectations in the fourth quarter
- Indicators available at the beginning of the year suggest the outlook for the global economy will continue to improve
- Given favorable economic developments internationally, the outlook for Switzerland’s economy is cautiously optimistic
- Overall, the SNB continues to expect GDP growth of roughly 1.5% for 2017
- The forecast for Switzerland, too, is marked by considerable uncertainty emanating from international risks