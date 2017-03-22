The SNB will remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary - SNB quarterly bulletin

Key highlights from the Swiss National Bank's quarterly bulletin:

The SNB will remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary while taking the overall currency situation into consideration

The SNB’s expansionary monetary policy is aimed at stabilizing price developments and supporting economic activity

The Swiss franc is still significantly overvalued

The negative interest rate and the SNB’s willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market are intended to make Swiss franc investments less attractive, thereby easing pressure on the currency

The global economy expanded in line with expectations in the fourth quarter

Indicators available at the beginning of the year suggest the outlook for the global economy will continue to improve

Given favorable economic developments internationally, the outlook for Switzerland’s economy is cautiously optimistic

Overall, the SNB continues to expect GDP growth of roughly 1.5% for 2017

The forecast for Switzerland, too, is marked by considerable uncertainty emanating from international risks