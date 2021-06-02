The return of meme stocks: AMC Stock price spike explained [Video]

In this video, Anthony Cheung is joined by Eddie Donmez, the Head of AmpifyME, who explains what's behind the latest explosion in meme stocks. The team looks closely at the cinema operator AMC and the involvement of Mudrick Capital Management, looking at who are the winners and losers in this latest episode of volatility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.22 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 as the dollar recovers upbeat US data despite dovish Fed remarks. German Retail Sales disappointed with -5.5% and the ECB's Knot said Europe's recovery seems to be going faster than expected. Additional Fed speakers are scheduled to speak later on.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4150 as US yields hold their ground
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, down on the day. US yields are holding their ground after the robust US ISM Manufacturing PMI read on Tuesday. The UK passed a full day without any COVID-19 death yet fears of variants persist.
Gold slips beneath $1,900 on US dollar rebound
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day despite a recent bounce-off intraday low, 0.17% on a day around $1,897 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has failed to capture investors' interest as its volume has been in decline. SHIB appears to be consolidating in a horizontal channel on the 4-hour chart.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.