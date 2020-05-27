The reluctance of the Germans and the Dutch to the eurozone investment fund is incomprehensible – Natixis

A large European investment fund would help to bridge the gap in public and corporate investment in many euro-zone countries, finance the energy transition, etc. However, there is reluctance in some countries (Germany and the Netherlands in particular) to this pooling of investments, but this reluctance is incomprehensible, according to Natixis.

Stay up to speed with Yohay Elam's last EUR/USD analyisis

Key quotes

“We see a significant need for additional investment in the eurozone and the existence of a large savings surplus in the eurozone, which is probably even larger after the COVID crisis. It would, therefore, seem normal to use these excess savings to finance additional investments, in particular through a European investment fund.”

“It is in the interest of all countries to restore investment and potential growth in the eurozone as the return on additional investments made in Europe would be much higher than the return on US Treasury debt.”