Analysts at TD Securities expect the RBA to keep rates on hold at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday as domestic fundamentals have turned more positive since late last year.
Key Quotes:
“Tuesday's RBA meeting is a key focus for G10 FX markets in the early part of the week. We are looking for an on-hold decision and think the same is likely at their March meeting. Previously, we had anticipated the RBA cutting the cash rate next month. This view was based predominantly on domestic fundamentals, but the tone of data turned more positive since late last year.”
“AUD has come under significant selling pressure in recent weeks. These declines have seen AUDUSD push below the 0.67 mark in recent days — a push below the October trough at 0.6671 would see the pair at its lowest level since the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis. Our expectation for a dovish hold this week could certainly see AUDUSD test this low. Beyond that, however, we think the AUD has a lot of bad news in its price. That said, we prefer to be careful and selective in leaning against the market's pervasive AUD bearishness.”
“With the viral outbreak still yet to peak, we think it is probably too early to fade the market's risk-off bias entirely. Instead, we choose to express a more nuanced AUD outlook against currencies where we think the market has mispriced underlying risks. As we note above, sterling stands out here. GBPAUD longs look particularly stretched on our HFFV metrics while the technical backdrop has deteriorated substantially. In line with this, we are entering a short GBPAUD position as our Trade of the Week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges to around 1.3050 as no trade deal Brexit fears rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3050, down some 1%. UK PM Johnson will reportedly adopt a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit. UK final manufacturing PMI beat with 50 points.
EUR/USD struggles amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, below Friday's highs. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch
When there is trouble in the world, Bitcoin and other digital assets come into demand – and the coronavirus is no different. Stock markets have reopened in China after the Lunar New Year holiday marred by the respiratory disease.
Gold trades below $1,580 as US T-bond yields recover
The XAU/USD pair lost its traction on Monday as the precious metal seems to be having a tough time finding demand amid improving market sentiment.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.