The price volume action to decide for early exit and lock in profit: Perak Transit (PTRANS) [Video]

Find out the number one price volume action you need to know to decide for early exit and lock in profit in Perak Transit (PTRANS). This is crucial in stock risk management and trade management in order to gain an edge in the market.
EUR/USD bulls keep the pace up, eye 1.1300
The greenback in sliding in Asia and the euro has extended gains on a strong hourly impulse that started in the early hours of the Nother American session on Tuesday. Concerns over the severity of the omicron virus strain continued to fade which supported riskier asset classes.
GBP/USD is heading higher in Asia as the US dollar slides to fresh lows
GBP/USD is printing back in the green at 1.32537 after climbing from a low of 1.3231 to a high of 1.3254 in Asia so far. The US dollar is sliding and trades down some 0.11% as measured against six major rival currencies in the DXY index.
Ethereum killer Solana price eyes 25% gains as SOL slows down its retracement
Solana price performance has been falling short of late, especially after the December 4 flash crash. But things could be due for a change as SOL presents a buy opportunity that might get more attractive if trapped bears decide to join the party.
