The PBoC is expected to reduce rates further later in the year – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Ho Woei Chen, CFA, assessed the latest interest rate decision by the PBoC.
Key Quotes
“The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged in July for the third consecutive month, in line with consensus expectation. At today’s fixing, the 1Y Loan Prime Rate (LPR) and the 5Y & above LPR were set at 3.85% and 4.65% respectively. The interest rate on 1Y medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions which the LPR is pegged to, stands at 2.95% after 30 bps cut year-to-date.”
“This is the longest stretch since the LPR reform in August 2019 that the PBoC has kept the interest rate unchanged, which might suggest that the trajectory lower would be limited from here. Given the economic recovery in 2Q, there is good reason for the central bank to turn more cautious on broad-based easing.”
“Taking into consideration of the domestic growth recovery, risk of more prolonged global recovery from COVID-19 pandemic and US-China tensions, we have adjusted higher our forecast for the 1Y LPR to 3.75% at end-3Q20 and end-4Q20, up from previous outlook of 3.60% end-3Q20 and 3.55% at end-4Q20. This assumes the PBoC will cut the 1Y LPR by another 10 bps for the rest of the year after the 30 bps cut in 1H20. Furthermore, there is also scope for another one to two rounds of reductions to the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) for the remainder of 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.