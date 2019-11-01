The outlook on Chinese growth still looks fragile – UOB

Economist Ho Woei Chen at UOB Group evaluated the recent PMI releases in China and the outlook on the economic activity.
Key Quotes
“China’s official PMIs for October showed further signs of weakness in both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors”.
“The US and China still face significant challenges in addressing bilateral trade concerns but there are enough positive developments to point to the likely success of a “Phase 1” trade deal. The cancellation of the 16-17 November APEC summit may lead to some delays but the interim agreement is expected to be signed before 15 December when the US is scheduled to implement new additional tariffs of 15% on approximately US$160 of Chinese goods. The cancellation of these new additional tariffs will help to further de-escalate the trade tensions. Looking ahead, China’s manufacturing outlook is dependent on the sustainability of the US-China trade truce and prospect of an eventual trade agreement”.
“As there remains significant uncertainties, China’s growth outlook may stay weak into 2020 should existing tariffs stay in force. China’s economy expanded by 6.2% y/y in the first three quarters of 2019. For now, we maintain our growth forecast for China to expand 6.1% in 2019 (4Q19f: 6.0%) and 5.9% in 2020”.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.1150 ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/UDS is trading above 1.1150, consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important US jobs report. Job gains likely slowed down while wages probably picked.up. Markets are still digesting the Fed decision.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2950 after upbeat UK data, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2950, holding onto gains. UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 49.6 points. US Non-Farm Payrolls and fresh opinion polls ahead of the December 12 elections are all eyed.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Gold pulls back from one week high amid pre-NFP caution
Even if the US Dollar Index (DXY) weakens to the nine-day low, Gold prices retrace from one week high while declining to $1,510.65 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The trend remains the same
Non-farm payrolls are projected to add 85,000 in Oct after Sept’s 136,000 gain. The unemployment rate is expected to rise 0.1% to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings will climb 0.3% on the month and 3.0% on the year .