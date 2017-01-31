The new US administration makes EU future highly unpredictable - EU's Tusk

The new US administration makes EU future highly unpredictable - EU's TuskBy Haresh Menghani
European Council President Donald Tusk is out on the wires, via Reuters, noting that the new US administration led by President Donald Trump has put EU in a "difficult situation"
Key headlines:
• US declarations make future "highly unpredictable"
• Trump declarations "worrying"
• EU should take advantage of new US trade policy
• EU must oppose the rhetoric of demagogue
Meanwhile the US Dollar extended its downslide against its European counterpart, with the EUR/USD pair holding with strong gains at multi-day tops near 1.0755-60 region.