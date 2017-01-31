The new US administration makes EU future highly unpredictable - EU's Tusk

By Haresh Menghani

European Council President Donald Tusk is out on the wires, via Reuters, noting that the new US administration led by President Donald Trump has put EU in a "difficult situation"

Key headlines:
   •   US declarations make future "highly unpredictable"
   •   Trump declarations "worrying"
   •   EU should take advantage of new US trade policy
   •   EU must oppose the rhetoric of demagogue

Meanwhile the US Dollar extended its downslide against its European counterpart, with the EUR/USD pair holding with strong gains at multi-day tops near 1.0755-60 region. 