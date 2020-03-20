The Netherlands: Coronavirus pushes the economy into recession – Rabobank

Economists at Rabobank are expecting a contraction for the Dutch economy in 2020.

Key quotes

“We are lowering our expectations for the Dutch economy again, and expect a contraction of 0.2% in 2020.”

“The Dutch government has initially pledged EUR 15.6 billion to support measures for workers and businesses.”

“We estimate that household consumption will grow by just half a percent in the whole of 2020.”

“We expect companies to invest 2.1% less in 2020 than in 2019.”

“We expect a 1.5% drop in 2020 for both exports and imports.”