The lower house of Parliament voted to reject amendments - RTRS

The lower house of Parliament voted to reject amendments to May's Brexit-trigger bill proposed by the House of Lords
Key points (via Reuters)
- Lawmakers in the House of Commons overturned the second amendement, asking for lawmakers to be given a binding say on the ultimate outcome of talks
- The amendement was rejected by 335 votes to 287
- The upper house will now consider the bill again, and is expected to approve it
- The draft law will then be signed by the Queen, paving the way for May to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty