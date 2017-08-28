The link between monetary policy and the regulatory regime - BBHBy Ross J Burland
Draghi and Yellen's remarks at Jackson Hole did not reveal anything about what their respective central banks are going to do next month.
Key Quotes:
"The push for financial deregulation and protectionism is best understood broadly and not simply as a thinly veiled criticism of the US President.
While investors habitually see the link between the prices and monetary policy, Draghi and other central bankers are telling us something important in discussing the link between monetary policy and the regulatory regime.
If it was Chair Yellen's last appearance at Jackson Hole, it could very well be Draghi's as well. He does not attend all Jackson Hole Symposiums. His term is up in 2019. Although Yellen's chances of being reappointed as slim, Draghi's chances are nil. "
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.