Draghi and Yellen's remarks at Jackson Hole did not reveal anything about what their respective central banks are going to do next month.

Key Quotes:

"The push for financial deregulation and protectionism is best understood broadly and not simply as a thinly veiled criticism of the US President.

While investors habitually see the link between the prices and monetary policy, Draghi and other central bankers are telling us something important in discussing the link between monetary policy and the regulatory regime.

If it was Chair Yellen's last appearance at Jackson Hole, it could very well be Draghi's as well. He does not attend all Jackson Hole Symposiums. His term is up in 2019. Although Yellen's chances of being reappointed as slim, Draghi's chances are nil. "