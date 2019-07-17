The House of Representatives seeking to block arms sales to Saudi Arabia - WSJ

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

The Wall Street Journal reported that The House of Representatives approved the first of three resolutions Wednesday aimed at blocking lucrative arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, joining the Senate in disapproval of the weapons deals and setting up a likely presidential veto.

Fueled largely by bipartisan concern over Saudi Arabia’s protracted war in Yemen and the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit team in Turkey last year, Congress moved to block the U.S. from fast-tracking sales of precision-guided missiles.

There is no material impact on the FX space here, but it is worth noting amid mounting tensions with Iran if which risk currencies and oil come into focus. 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends advance to 1.1230 region

EUR/USD extends advance to 1.1230 region

The American currency is under selling pressure in the US session, hurt by disappointing housing data and resurgent demand for safe-havens, as trade jitters weigh on stocks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD turns positive daily basis, holds near yearly lows

GBP/USD turns positive daily basis, holds near yearly lows

The Pound extends its recovery against the dollar after bottoming at a fresh multi-year low of 1.2381 earlier in the day. Brexit uncertainty to keep the upside limited.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields

USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields

The USD/JPY pair dropped below Asian session lows and fell to 108.04. As of writing it was trading at 108.05/10 with the negative tone intact.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps to levels above $1420, could post highest close in year

Gold jumps to levels above $1420, could post highest close in year

Gold continued to rally and printed a fresh 6-day high at $1424 and then pulled back modestly. Yellow metal gains on economic outlook worries and lower US yields.

Gold News

Trade war revival hits equities

Trade war revival hits equities

The more worrying economic environment has been showing up in European numbers for some time, but today it was US railroad CSX that provided the reason for caution.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  