The House blocked a Democratic member’s bid to impeach President Donald Trump - BBG

Bloomberg has reported that The House blocked a Democratic member’s bid to impeach President Donald Trump amid resistance from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders.
In a 332-95 vote Wednesday, the House refused to advance Texas Democrat Al Green’s impeachment resolution that cited the president’s tweets against four freshman House Democrats, all women of color, and other comments denounced as racist. All of those who voted to move forward with the measure were Democrats.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance to 1.1230 region
The American currency is under selling pressure in the US session, hurt by disappointing housing data and resurgent demand for safe-havens, as trade jitters weigh on stocks.
GBP/USD turns positive daily basis, holds near yearly lows
The Pound extends its recovery against the dollar after bottoming at a fresh multi-year low of 1.2381 earlier in the day. Brexit uncertainty to keep the upside limited.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below Asian session lows and fell to 108.04. As of writing it was trading at 108.05/10 with the negative tone intact.
Gold jumps to levels above $1420, could post highest close in year
Gold continued to rally and printed a fresh 6-day high at $1424 and then pulled back modestly. Yellow metal gains on economic outlook worries and lower US yields.
Trade war revival hits equities
The more worrying economic environment has been showing up in European numbers for some time, but today it was US railroad CSX that provided the reason for caution.