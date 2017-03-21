The G-20 was unfortunately a disappointing meeting - FinMin Kristian Jensen - BBG

The G-20 was unfortunately a disappointing meeting - FinMin Kristian Jensen - BBGBy Eren Sengezer
European finance ministers voiced their concerns over the protectionist policy of the United States.
Key quotes (via Bloomberg)
- Danish Finance Minister Kristian Jensen: The G-20 was, unfortunately, a disappointing meeting because the promise we have given each other in the past is now being taken away by the new U.S. administration
- Danish Finance Minister Kristian Jensen: I’m quite concerned that we need to fight harder for Europe to keep up free trade
- Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna: It has now been confirmed that open world trade maybe is not a priority for everyone
- Belgium’s Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt: I'm very worried about the move toward protectionism
- Belgium’s Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt: Practically all the European economies are very open economies, very much oriented toward an open international trade system
- EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom: We are working to defend the multilateral rule-based system that has safeguarded our prosperity over so many decades