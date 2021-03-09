The future for Japanese equities is bright – CE

Both the MSCI Japan Index, which has a similar composition to the Topix, and the Nikkei 225 hit 30-year highs in mid-February. Strategists at Capital Economics think that the recent outperformance of the MSCI Japan Index relative to the MSCI USA Index will continue as the world slowly gets back to normal.
Key quotes
“Our forecast is that major countries will have made enough progress in vaccine rollout by mid-2021 to allow their economies to reopen, accommodating further reflation and rotation in the stock market. And given the Japan Index’s higher concentration of cyclical sectors and greater exposure to fluctuations in the global economy, we think that this will benefit it by more than the USA Index.”
“Our forecast that the yen will appreciate to 100 against the US dollar from 108 would boost the relative performance of Japanese equities in USD terms, although it could weigh on the relative competitiveness of Japan’s exporters.”
“The upshot is that between now and the end of 2022 we forecast bigger gains in MSCI’s Japan Index in local currency (~23%) and USD (~30%) terms than in its USA Index (~19%).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
