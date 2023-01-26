Emini S&P March is forming a new sideways range as we ignore the 3990/4010 area. I will have to wait a but longer to draw accurate tradeable trend lines but will do my best to identify support & resistance at this stage.
I would forget running a swing trade & try to scalp the levels I provide.
Nasdaq March we were offered 200 ticks on the short & another 200 ticks profit on the long at yesterday's support level.
Emini Dow Jones March trades in an erratic sideways channel for 3 months. Unfortunately longs at first support at 33600/500 were stopped on the slide to 33347 before we shot higher to 33850.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P March should have minor support at 4005/3995. If you try a long stop below 3985. A break lower can target 3970/60, perhaps as far as 3940/35.
Longs at 4005/3995 can target 4030, perhaps as far as 4050. A break above 4060 can target 4075 & 4095.
Nasdaq March shorts at 11950/12050 worked perfectly this week, hitting first support at 11730/680 for profit taking. A nice 200 ticks.
The long also worked perfectly with a 300 tick bounce from 11604. Did you make 400 ticks on the long & the short yesterday?
The bounce is quickly taking us back to my sell opportunity at 11950/12050 - shorts need stops above 12100. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 12460/480.
Shorts again at 11950/12050 can target 11830/820, perhaps as far as first support at 11730/680 for profit taking today. Longs need stops below 11600.
Emini Dow Jones should have support at 33500/400. Longs need stops below 33300. A break lower can target 33000.
Minor resistance at 33900/34000. A break higher can target 34180/200 before a retest ppf 34430/490.
It is becoming a scalpers market in stock indices - perhaps we will trade sideways in to the spring now.
The news has been about as bad as it could get for weeks - the Fed has been trying to take the market down, but it remains firm.
A mild recession and US rates at around 5.25% are priced in. I think we will have to wait for a change of perception before we can start a new trend for stocks.
Actually I would not be surprised to see stocks trade sideways through the summer, as long as inflation continues to ease very slowly & rates rise very slowly, then pause, all as expected.
There will be no reason for stocks to soar or collapse.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
