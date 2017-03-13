The exchange rate is more or less the result of the monetary policies - ECB's Weidmann

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said that accusations that the German government is using a low euro exchange rate to exploit the U.S. are baseless in an emailed response to questions on Monday.

Key quotes (via Bloomberg)

The exchange rate is more or less the result of the monetary policies and the different cyclical positions on both sides of the Atlantic

There is a kernel of truth in the argument that the U.S. dollar is strong, and this is also an expression of increased confidence in the near-term economic outlook

The ECB is required to gear its stance toward the 19-nation bloc as a whole, and that the U.S. has itself previously gained from a weak currency

In the short run, competitive devaluations may be beneficial for first movers; in the long run, however, they hurt everyone involved. That’s why the G-20 agreed to abstain from currency manipulations

Weidmann and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble are set to welcome Group of 20 finance chiefs in Baden-Baden from March 17.