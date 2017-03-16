The ECB could also raise the deposit rate earlier than the prime rate - Nowotny

The ECB could also raise the deposit rate earlier than the prime rate - NowotnyBy Eren Sengezer
The European Central Bank (ECB) could be heading away from loose monetary policy in a different manner than the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ewald Nowotny, the Austrian ECB council member, told Handelsblatt in an exclusive interview.
Key quotes
- The American model was to finish bond purchases first, but this model might not transfer well to Europe
- All interest rates also wouldn’t have to be increased simultaneously nor to the same extent
- The ECB could also raise the deposit rate earlier than the prime rate
- Regarding the succession of ECB President Mario Draghi, whose term expires in 2019, decisions were being made “in the political sphere,”