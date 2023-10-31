The earnings rebound may take time to revive the fortunes of the equity market – UBS

We still expect the improving outlook for earnings to boost stocks over the coming year, with our base case for the S&P 500 to reach 4,700 by the end of 2024.

The earnings rebound may take time to revive the fortunes of the equity market, especially against a backdrop of elevated valuations. Rising yields have caused a further deterioration in the equity risk premium – making stocks look less attractive relative to high quality fixed income.

The percentage of companies beating earnings estimates is in line with historical averages (around 73%), and earnings are beating forecasts, in aggregate, by nearly 8%. We continue to expect S&P 500 EPS growth of 3-4% in the third quarter.

