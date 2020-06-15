The dollar index is about to test a very strong intraday support level

- The dollar index is trading 0.18% lower on the session as risk-off sentiment cools.
- The price of the trade-weighted index is about to hit a pretty strong confluence level.
Dollar index 1-hour chart
The dollar index increased in value at the end of last week after the risk environment shifted to the negative side. There are some signs of a potential of a second coronavirus wave in China and the US still has not got control of the initial infection rate.
Last time out the dollar strengthened significantly after a rush for cash ensued following the COVID 19 outbreak. Gold even took a drop as traders and investors needed capital to meet redemptions on all kinds of positions around the globe. This time around the safe-haven status of the US dollar might not be as strong but it would be prudent to hold the world's reserve currency in case the situation does get out of control again.
Looking at the chart, the price is about to move towards the level where the 55 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) meet. There is a good chance that the market could find some support there but it does not mean the overall down move is finished. This could be the level where the market stalls before deciding the underlying direction and potentially move back up.
The Relative Strength Index indicator has a trendline on the top of the waves and if this breaks it could mean the reversal might be kick-started again. However, if 96.40 is broken on the downside then the market could continue in its lower trajectory and the downtrend could continue.
Although the MACD histogram is firmly in the red it is important that both the signal lines have not crossed over. If that happens then maybe it could be a confirmatory sign that the price is moving back down.
Additional levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|97.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.08
|Daily SMA50
|99.17
|Daily SMA100
|98.98
|Daily SMA200
|98.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.46
|Previous Daily Low
|96.49
|Previous Weekly High
|97.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.72
|Previous Monthly High
|100.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.26, bouncing from the lows after PM Johnson said that there is a "very good" chance of a deal with the UK after a call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold dives to fresh session lows, closer to $1700 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to near one-week lows, around the $1705 region in the last hour.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.