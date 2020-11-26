The depreciation of the rupee and the real worsens the economies of India and Brazil – Natixis

There is often an underlying assumption that exchange rate depreciation is good for the economy. The examples of India and Brazil show that this is not the case, even for industry, as economists at Natixis note.
Key quotes
“It is widely believed that exchange rate depreciation stimulates growth. Sometimes a more elaborate view is expressed: that exchange rate depreciation is good for industry but is negative for consumers and for services, because of the deterioration in the terms of trade (the rise in the relative price of imports).”
“The depreciation of the rupee since 2012 has coincided with slowdowns in consumption and investment, credit, GDP and employment, industrial production, which is particularly troubling given the depreciation of the exchange rate and even exports.”
“The depreciation of the real since 2014 has led to exactly the same developments as those seen in India. Slowdown in consumption and investment, credit, GDP and employment, manufacturing production and exports.”
“Exchange rate depreciation negatively affects the economy via five mechanisms. Exchange rate depreciation leads to highly positive real interest rates, due to expectations of future depreciation and the monetary policy response. The high real interest rates explain the slowdown in credit and investment. Investment by foreign companies is deterred by the prospect of exchange rate depreciation. Imported inflation reduces consumers’ purchasing power. The rise in the prices of capital goods and imported commodities contribute to reducing investment and capital outflows reduce bank liquidity and the credit supply.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD losses 1.1900 amid dollar’s comeback
EUR/USD has extended its gains, nearing 1.1950, but quickly turned negative now trading around 1.1880. The greenback recovers as equities fall as the market’s sentiment turns sour.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds around 1.3350
GBP/USD retreats from near 1.3400, partially undermined by Brexit woes but mostly on renewed dollar’s demand. Doubts arise about Chief EU Negotiator Barnier traveling to London.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1810 level, lacks follow-through
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Thursday. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. Holiday-thinned liquidity warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!