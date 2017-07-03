The demand for oil to increase steadily in developing countries - Saudi OilMin Al-Falih

The demand for oil to increase steadily in developing countries - Saudi OilMin Al-FalihBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Saudi OilMin Al-Falih is giving a speech at CERAweek
Key quotes (via Reuters)
- Saudi output below 10 mln bpd
- Global oil demand to grow 1.5 mln bpd in 2017
- Global energy need to grow significantly
- Alternative energy resources to take a greater share of the market
- The demand for oil to increase steadily in developing countries
- Cause for ‘cautious optimism’ in oil market recovery, fundamentals improving