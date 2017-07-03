The demand for oil to increase steadily in developing countries - Saudi OilMin Al-Falih

By Eren ŞENGEZER

Saudi OilMin Al-Falih is giving a speech at CERAweek

Key quotes (via Reuters)

  • Saudi output below 10 mln bpd
  • Global oil demand to grow 1.5 mln bpd in 2017
  • Global energy need to grow significantly
  • Alternative energy resources to take a greater share of the market
  • The demand for oil to increase steadily in developing countries
  • Cause for ‘cautious optimism’ in oil market recovery, fundamentals improving

 