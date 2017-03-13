The decision to seek a new independence referendum is "deeply regrettable." - U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May

The decision to seek a new independence referendum is "deeply regrettable." - U.K. Prime Minister Theresa MayBy Eren ŞENGEZER
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May described the decision by Scotland's first minister to seek a new independence referendum as "deeply regrettable.", in an interview to BBC.
More headlines (via Bloomberg)
- Politics is not a game
- Instead of playing politics with the future of our country, the Scottish government should focus on delivering good government and public services for the people of Scotland
- The move, announced by Nicola Sturgeon earlier on Monday, demonstrated "tunnel vision,"